Malawi: Judiciary Lobbies Parliament for 3 Percent More Funding, Bemoans Lack of Judges

Judiciary says lack of funds is crippling delivery of justice in the courts and has since asked parliament for more funding.

This was said on Friday when the Judiciary fced the Legal Affairs Committee.

Registrar for the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court Agnes Patemba lobbied for the increase in funding to three per cent from 0.8 per cent.

She cited the rise in the number of cases in the High Court from 190 in 2015 to 388 as of October 28, 2019.

"The increase has come about due to the corresponding rise in population and in the need to engage formal justice systems in dispute resolutions," she said.

She also bemoaned lack of judges, saying the call for new judgeship to handle the load cannot be overemphasized.

She said in Blantyre, the criminal division has three judges responsible for the southern region which has seven judicial districts.

The judges, she said, received a minimum of 30 cases per month each apart from processing bail applications, reviews and confirmation of cases from magistrate courts.