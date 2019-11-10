Malawi: Marauding Soldier Banya Killed After Resisting Arrest

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, Corporal Robert Banya, who on Friday killed two of his colleagues at Tsangano in Ntcheu where they were working on a road project before escaping, has been shot dead in the district, the military spokesperson has confirmed.

MDF spokesperson, Major Paul Chiphwanya, confirmed that Banya was shot dead Saturday night by army soldiers who were assigned to hunt for him.

Chiphwanya said Banya was shot after resisting arrest. He was reportedly exchanging fire with his colleagues before he was shot.

Banya, who hailed from Mwanza, was confirmed dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital where his body is being kept in the mortuary.

Friday evening, Banya shot dead Corporal Keston Mtambo and Corporal Gift Magombo, both MDF soldiers working on Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road in Ntcheu.

However sources say Banya had disagreements with his girlfriend who works as a police officer at Ntcheu police.

The girlfriend reported him to Ntcheu police who arrested the soldier and upon his release, he went to Lilongwe where he got a pistol from his office and returned to Ntcheu on mission to kill.

Sensing danger, the woman fled to the Engineers battalion where the soldiers are working on a road project for protection.

It is said Banya followed her there and the two colleagues whom he shot were restraining him from shooting the woman.