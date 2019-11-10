Nigeria: Buhari Celebrates Mamman Daura At 80

10 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Victor Ogunyinka

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, Baba Mamman Daura, as he clocks 80 years.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Saturday said that on the auspicious occasion of 80th birthday of Baba Mamman Daura, he joined all family members and friends of the veteran journalist in celebrating the milestone.

He also congratulated the Octogenarian for his many years of love and sacrifices for the nation, especially in his chosen career, journalism.

President Buhari recalled, with delight, Daura's remarkable brilliance from childhood at the Katsina Middle School and Government College which caught the attention of Northern Regional Government, leading to sponsorship for further studies in the United Kingdom in the 50's and many years to follow, noting that the knowledge had, overtime, only translated into more wisdom.

The President rejoiced with the renowned journalist and bibliophile, who worked with the civil service for a while before joining the New Nigerian newspapers, where he rose to be Editor and Managing Director, before venturing to the private sector as entrepreneur, inspiring industrial growth in the north in furniture making, textile manufacturing, aluminium smelting and other investments.

President Buhari assured Daura that his footprint on the development of the country, and quintessential attention to family values, will always be remembered and appreciated, extolling him for the visionary role he played in the banking sector and management of companies, and development institutions.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant longer life to the elder statesman, and more strength to keep pursuing his number one passion of serving humanity, especially through philanthropy.

