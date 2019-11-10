South Africa: 15 Injured As Truck, Taxi and Two Bakkies Collide On the N3

10 November 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Camperdown — 15 people were injured early this morning when a taxi and two bakkies collided with a truck and trailer on the N3 in the Camperdown area.

ER24 paramedics were first on the scene at 5:40 am to find the truck and trailer completely blocking the freeway and people walking around the scene in the misty weather. Most of the patients were travelling in the taxi to a running event. One moderately injured adult female was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being taken to Edendale Hospital for further care. A child and his father and three other patients who had suffered minor injuries were taken to Northdale Hospital and Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg by ER24.

Nine other patients were treated and transported by other emergency services to provincial hospitals in the area. The Fire Department, RTI and SAPS were also on scene for further investigations.

