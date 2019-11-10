Zimbabwe: Mpofu Denies Zanu-PF Demanding $5 Million Donation From Provinces

10 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu Thursday revised down the amount being sought by the ruling party in terms of provincial donations towards its National People's Conference next month.

This comes after state media reported that ZANU PF was seeking half a million from each of the party's ten provinces, something that would have amounted to a total $5 million.

According to state media, a circular addressed to provincial chairpersons instructed them to raise RTGS$500 000 towards the party's 18th annual conference.

Zanu PF administrative districts, it was said, had already convened meetings to discuss fundraising activities they could undertake to raise the gigantic figure.

Mpofu however denied this, stating, no fundraising campaigns will be done as the party has its own funds put aside for the conference.

The event is set for this December in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East.

"We are quite advanced with our preparations," he said.

"The pitching of tents and other related structures will start next week and will be completed before the conference.

"We are not going to hold any fundraising campaigns. We have a budget for it and we are working on the basis of the funds that we already have.

"Each province is supposed to contribute a substantial amount in terms of the number of delegates it has but it's in the region of RTGS$50 000 and the total will be that by our 10 provinces," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.