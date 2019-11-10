Kenya: Wambora Sues Embu MCAs in Revenue Collection Impasse

10 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Embattled Embu Governor Martin Wambora has sued the county assembly, challenging a motion that suspended all revenue collection until all officials accused of corruption step aside to pave way for investigations.

The governor a filed a petition at the Embu High Court seeking to have the implementation of the assembly's resolution halted.

He urged the court to certify his petition as urgent and be heard and concluded in the shortest time possible.

CONSERVATORY ORDERS

Embu County Assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Clerk Jim Kauma have been cited as second and third respondents.

In her ruling, Justice Florence Muchemi issued a conservatory order restraining the Embu County Public Service Board and County Secretary Jason Nyaga or their agents from implementing the resolutions made by the assembly until the suit is heard and determined.

The petitioner is required to serve the respondents with the suit papers within seven days.

The case will be mentioned on November 14.

CHIEF OFFICERS

Three chief officers Ruth Ndirangu, Jane Ndegi and Mary Mercy Wanja, who are serving in Governor Wambora's administration, have been listed as interested parties in the case.

In a sworn affidavit, Mr Wambora argued that if the resolutions of the assembly are implemented, operations of the county government will grind to a halt.

Embu ward representatives recently passed a motion barring the executive from charging levies on traders, citing rampant corruption as their main ground.

In a motion moved by the Deputy Minority Leader Newton Kariuki, the MCAs resolved that there will be no more collection of taxes in Embu.

Mr Kariuki moved the motion seeking to bar the county government from levying any charges on traders and motorists within Embu after what he termed as Governor Wambora's disrespect of the legislature and deliberate refusal to implement its resolutions.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.