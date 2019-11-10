Kenya: Wambora Sues Embu MCAs in Revenue Collection Impasse

Embattled Embu Governor Martin Wambora has sued the county assembly, challenging a motion that suspended all revenue collection until all officials accused of corruption step aside to pave way for investigations.

The governor a filed a petition at the Embu High Court seeking to have the implementation of the assembly's resolution halted.

He urged the court to certify his petition as urgent and be heard and concluded in the shortest time possible.

CONSERVATORY ORDERS

Embu County Assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Clerk Jim Kauma have been cited as second and third respondents.

In her ruling, Justice Florence Muchemi issued a conservatory order restraining the Embu County Public Service Board and County Secretary Jason Nyaga or their agents from implementing the resolutions made by the assembly until the suit is heard and determined.

The petitioner is required to serve the respondents with the suit papers within seven days.

The case will be mentioned on November 14.

CHIEF OFFICERS

Three chief officers Ruth Ndirangu, Jane Ndegi and Mary Mercy Wanja, who are serving in Governor Wambora's administration, have been listed as interested parties in the case.

In a sworn affidavit, Mr Wambora argued that if the resolutions of the assembly are implemented, operations of the county government will grind to a halt.

Embu ward representatives recently passed a motion barring the executive from charging levies on traders, citing rampant corruption as their main ground.

In a motion moved by the Deputy Minority Leader Newton Kariuki, the MCAs resolved that there will be no more collection of taxes in Embu.

Mr Kariuki moved the motion seeking to bar the county government from levying any charges on traders and motorists within Embu after what he termed as Governor Wambora's disrespect of the legislature and deliberate refusal to implement its resolutions.