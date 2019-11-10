Nigeria: Lagos State Govt Opens Portal for Recruitment of 1, 000 Teachers

by Rasheed Sobowale

Lagos State Government, through the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, has embarked on the process for the recruitment of 1,000 secondary school teachers.

According to the state government, via a tweet on its handle, @followlasg, Sunday, the move was part of measures to boost the standard of secondary school education in the state in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The teachers would be deployed into the Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service.

Interested and qualified Nigerians who are residents in Lagos were, therefore, urged to visit the TESCOM recruitment portal, (tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng) for full details of application procedures.

The portal will be accessible from Wednesday 13th to Wednesday 20th of November 2019.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the year 2020 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly, last Friday, disclosed his administration's plans to focus and spend more funds in the educational sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria.