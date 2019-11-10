South Africa: Tourist Critically Injured After Giraffe Falls Onto Safari Vehicle At Kruger National Park

A tourist is in a critical condition after a giraffe fell on top of a safari vehicle at the Kruger National Park, according to SA National Parks.

The giraffe was killed in the incident which happened on Sunday, spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

"A taxi carrying visitors to Letaba was involved in an accident south of Mopani. From the initial observation, it looks like the taxi hit the giraffe and the giraffe fell on top of the safari vehicle which was following the taxi," Phaahla told News24.

The vehicle was carrying two people from Switzerland, he said.

"The driver of the vehicle was injured (and) is in a critical condition at the Nelspruit MediClinic after being stabilised from the scene. Two people from the taxi were treated for minor injuries."

Phaahla said police were investigating the incident.

Source: News24