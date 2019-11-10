Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Needs Concentration to Beat Ruiz - Oboh

10 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jacob Ajom and by Emmanuel Okogba

Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has expressed concern over the shape of former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, who is preparing for a re-match against reigning world heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Ruiz created an upset when he knocked out Joshua early this year to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles. The Anglo-Nigerian boxer immediately challenged for a rematch.

And, as the December 7 rematch date draws near, fellow compatriot and former boxing champion Oboh is saying the fight would be the most difficult to predict as the two boxers were planning hard for each other.

Oboh said, "I believe Joshua's camp decided for Joshua to shed those muscles, because the more muscles one has, the more stamina one needs to withstand the opponent."

He observed that if Anthony Joshua had the stamina to withstand his ground in the last fight against Ruiz, he would have stopped the Mexican American before he inflicted the havoc on Joshua. "He had Ruiz in trouble on several occasions," Oboh who also won the WBA international title said.

He said the former champion did not lose his titles because Ruiz was better, technically. "I think Joshua lost because he lost concentration. He couldn't manage the fame and fortune that followed his becoming a world champion. However, with lessons learnt from that last fight, he would never want to be beaten twice by the same opponent.

"Even Ruiz camp knows that Joshua is coming to finish what he started. They will be extra prepared for him and make Ruiz loose some weight so that he can float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

"That is why I am worried that Joshua too should give this rematch his full concentration, commitment and dedication so that he will prevail over Ruiz in Saudi Arabia," Oboh said.

"Truth is that no matter what, there must be one winner in this great contest in Saudi Arabia

"I want to congratulate the promoter, Mr. Eddie Hearns for making this epic boxing contest possible after almost ten months of negotiation".

