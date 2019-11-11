Zimbabwe: Mafikizolo Disappoints

11 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The much-hyped Mafikizolo Back to Town Concert, held last Friday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), saw a small audience disappointed after some supporting acts failed to take to the stage.

Andy Muridzo, Gemma Griffiths and Diamond Musica failed to perform after the show started later than scheduled.

Headlined by South African music outfit Mafikizolo, the show did not attract a large audience as many people could have been turned away by the US$20 for a ticket.

The handful of people who made it into the show enjoyed the VVIP comfort after organisers of the event, Proma Events, upgraded everyone to the reserved area where less than 10 people were sitting at the start.

Celebrated songstress Selmor Mtukudzi opened the show with a spirited performance, which was beefed up by her late father's compositions.

AMadhuve Sasha took to the stage after Selmor and proved to be a force to reckon with after she staged a well-choreographed act.

She did some renditions and songs from her album due for release early next year.

AMadhuve Sasha's performance was, however, marred by sound glitches.

After her act, Tocky Vibes came on stage to be greeted by similar technical glitches which forced him to perform in the dark.

Mafikizolo itself was felt by some to have given a lukewarm performance although it was the star attraction at the much-hyped concert.

