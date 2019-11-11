Zimbabwe: Mudeka Listed Among 100 Influential Women in UK

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean artiste, Anna Mudeka, was recently named as one of Eastern Daily Press' (EDP) 100 most inspiring women of Norfolk.

The 100 most celebrated women were suggested by EDP's readers for the past three months.

A judging panel made up of sponsors from Adams, BDO, Birketts, Norwich High School for Girls and Spire Norwich Hospital came up with the final list.

Mudeka made it on the list together with Kerri Parker, who battled brain cancer and is known for her relentless fund-raising.

Others who made it on the list are Vickie Allen, founder of DevelopeHER awards, novelist Raffaella Barker, Jayne Biggs founder of Heart2Heart Foundation, Ros Brown and Liz Edwards of Norfolk Community Law Service, Rebecca 'Chip' Chipperfield of Norwich Soup Movement and Kimberly Myhill, a mental health expert.

Mudeka is the founder of Mudeka Foundation which was set up as a UK registered charity. Her dream of setting up a charity began in 2005, with the aim of supporting a small group of orphans living in the township where she grew up.

She manages the charity in liaison with the trustees, together with Jennifer Mudeka, the foundation's coordinator in Zimbabwe.

In 2008, Mudeka set up a World Music Festival in Southburgh, near Dereham, Norfolk, to bring World Music to rural Norfolk through her Tambai Community Projects programme. The event attracted performers from across the world music scene, and visitors from Norfolk and beyond.