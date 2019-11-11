Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers

10 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Navy Board has approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to the next ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

Navy Director of Information Suleman Dahun made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

A breakdown of the promotion released showed that 65 Lieutenant Commanders (Lt.-Cdrs.) were promoted to the rank of Commanders, while 26 Commanders were promoted to Captains (Capt.)

32 Captains were promoted to Commodores and 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals (Rear Adm.).

Mr Dahun listed the newly-promoted Rear Admirals as Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke and Yakubu Wambai. Others, according to him are: Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

Mr Dahun said those promoted to Commodores include , Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego Ayoand Adedotun-Vaughan.

Others he said were: Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.

"The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families.

"He urges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR," Mr Dahun said. (NAN)

