Kenya 7s Qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kenya Sevens on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 31-0 win over Uganda in the final of the Africa qualifier at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg.

Oscar Dennis scored two of Kenya's five tries to see them crush the Ugandans to qualify for the Olympics Games and also recapture the Africa Cup title.

AFRICAN TITLE

Kenya, who led 14-0 at the break, touched down five tries and three conversions for their second Olympic Summer Games after their appearance at Rio 2016 where rugby returned after 92 years.

Kenya beat Cote D'Ivoire 36-7 in the qualifying round before dispatching Senegal 50-0, Namibia 33-0 and Uganda 24-7 in Pool "B" outing.

They then dispatched Madagascar 40-14 in the semi-finals before whacking Uganda again 31-0 in the final for the fifth Africa Cup Sevens title.

Kenya had last won the diadem in 2015 while Uganda lifted the trophy in 2016 and 2017 before Zimbabwe in 2018.

They join join the Lionesses who will also participate in the Summer Games.

HAPPY COACH

Meanwhile, Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Feeney has hailed his team's astute defence and attack that saw them prevail against their continental rivals in South Africa.

"Good defence and attack just complemented the work we did in Nairobi where Safari Sevens victory brought in confidence," said Feeney. "We scored many points and only conceded four tries in six games... its feels good for the boys and the country."

However, Feeney said they still have a lot of work to do ahead of the start of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on December 5-7 and Cape Town on December 13-15 respectively.

"We need to improve basically on everything - our ball handling, set-pieces, conditioning, attack and defence ahead of the Series," said Feeney.

Shujaa have been handed South Africa, England and Spain in Pool "D" in Dubai.