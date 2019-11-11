Kenya: Mashemeji Derby Fever Grips Nairobi

Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) was painted blue and green on Sunday as AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans thronged the capital ahead of the Mashemeji Derby.

Ingwe fans, donning the famous blue and white Rio Tinto jersey, danced to Isukuti along Moi Avenue as they vowed to slay their nemesis in the 3pm kick-off at Kasarani.

The Green Army congregated at the Tom Mboya statue where they paid homage to their former patron and performed other pre-match rituals.

It will be the first Derby for Gor coach Steven Polack who joined the club in August replacing Hassan Oktay.

For AFC Leopards' coach Casa Mbungo, he will be going for his first win the Derby having lost in both legs last season.

Twenty two thousand regular and 1000 VIP tickets have been printed. A regular ticket will retail at Sh200 while each VIP ticket costs Sh500.

They went on sale from 9am outside Safari Park, Ngomongo Police Station, Roysambu roundabout and at the match venue outside gates 12 and 2. The host club, Gor Mahia, has revealed that gate 4 will remain closed with fans advised to use gates 2, 6, 8 and 12 to access the stadium.

Probable starting line-ups

Gor Mahia

David Mapigano (GK), Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Yikpe Gislain, Nicholas Kipkirui

AFC Leopards

Benjamin Ochan (GK), Dennis Sikhayi, Soter Kayumba, Clyde Senaji, Isaac Kipyegon, Tresor Ndikumana, Hansel Ochieng, Eugene Mukangula, John Mark Makwata, Saad Musa, Whyvonne Isuza