Kenya: KCSE Candidates Go On Strike and Destroy School Property in Kisii

Kisii — Property of unknown value was destroyed Saturday night after candidates at Kenyoro Mixed Secondary in Marani, Kisii County went on strike.

Window panes and doors at the school were shattered during the incident. Equipment at the school laboratory was also damaged during the two hour long riots caused by drunken youth.

At least 100 boys suspected of participating in the strike fled from the school compound into the nearby maize farms when the government deployed anti-riot police.

And by Sunday morning they were yet to return to the school, police said.

Guards at the school said about 14 boys found smoking bhang at night in the playing ground may had instigated the violence.

A teacher at the school said the students were in their classes for preps when they suddenly walked out and begun venting their anger on the school property.

He said the guards had stumbled on the boys smoking marijuana and it is after they confronted them that they turned unruly and begun throwing stones while chanting war songs.

"They were in class for their prep lessons when the boys suddenly went out into the playing field where some of them begun smoking some substance which we realized later was bhang. It was when they tried to inquire that the students rushed back to the dormitories and begun pelting the windows with stones," said the teacher.

All along , he said, the students have been peaceful and they are yet to determine the motive behind the riots.

" We are truly at a loss and being an examination period we had not seen this coming," he told our reporter by phone.

The riot forced police in riot gear to fire in the air to contain the situation said County Police Commander Martin Kibet, "No arrests have been made but we have launched investigations into the incident."

"We are also trying to find out how bhang found its way into the school as the examinations are going on," said Kibet.

He commended the female students for remaining calm indoors and not joining others to cause mayhem.

He however warned that action will be taken on the culprits once investigations find them culpable.

"Nobody will be spared even if they are sitting exams. All candidates should be law abiding," said Kibet.

The school currently has a population of 128 boys and 92 girls.

Elsewhere, at least 16 candidates at Ramasha Milimani Academy at Kiogoro area in Nyaribari Chache are still missing from the exam room days after Education CS George Magogha visited the school.

Education officials said they suspect the lot was part of the ghost candidates hired to do examinations on behalf of other candidates who had registered to sit the national examinations.

At least 11 people among them the school's two teachers have since been arrested and arraigned in court on charges of cheating in the ongoing exams.

Yesterday , Kisii County Acting County Commissioner Leonard Mjute said they will use photos left at the desks to hunt for culprits.

On Wednesday, during his visit to to the school education CS George Magogha said the centre will be closed once the examinations are concluded.

And in Ogembo, Bomachoge Chache, a candidate suspected of procuring an abortion is to sit her examination in the cells after she was arrested.

The Buyonge Secondary School student is suspected to have terminated a six month pregnancy on Wednesday last week.

The foetus was found in a bag in the nearby River Kuja.

Kisii County Police boss Martin Kibet said reports by community policing officials led to her arrest.