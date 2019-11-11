Nigeria: Army, Navy Promote 32 Brigadier Generals, 17 Commodores, Others

Abuja — The Nigerian Army Council weekend approved the promotion of 32 brigadier-generals to the rank of major general and 46 colonels to the rank of brigadier-general.

In the same vein, the Navy Board promoted 17 commodores to the rank of rear admiral while 32 captains were promoted to the rank of commodore.

An Army statement listed those promoted to the rank of Major General to include Brigadier General S Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos; Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; and Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Others are Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt, Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu, Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations, Brigadier General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps, Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, and Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

Others elevated to the rank of major general are Brigadier Generals AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia, JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja, AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja and BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos.

Other newly promoted major generals are S.S Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna, MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embasy Riyad, GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, TA Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo and LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration 'Army'.

Others include PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja, AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans, MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria and AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff.

The Army statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, also listed others to include KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration 'Army', OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, - (posthumously promoted), EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser, KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters, UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja, OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia, FO Omoigui Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations, OA Akinyemi Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos among others.

Senior officers promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General include Brigadier Generals BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja; AY Bwala 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha; AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency; NJ Edet, Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos; EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi; and AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support.

Others are S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt; WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina; IO Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto; ST Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola; UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji; MD Abumawashi, Headquarters Op Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri; LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji; Kaduna; AOD Okoro, Department Administration 'Army'; ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations 'Army' and AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation.

The other newly promoted brigadier-generals are S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; EO OJO, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna, SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

Also elavated to Brigadier Generals are NB Ebulue Defence Intelligence Agency; KO Ukandu Army Headquarters Department of Administration; AG Laka Army War College, Abuja; EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N'Djamena; ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna; EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College; MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik; KE Chigbu Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; SO Nwafor 303 Artillery Regiment General Support and I Otu Headquarters, 7 Division Maiduguri.

Others are SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport, SD Makolo Headquarters, Department of Transformation and Innovation, VD Beryo Headquarters Ordnance Corps, MO Erebulu 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear, CA Ataki Department of Policy and Plans 'Army', FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN; CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education; AE Owiriwa 82 Division Ordnance Services; ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos, TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport and M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos, M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu; Onyema Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters, Defence Information; I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; S Nuhu Army Headquarters Department of Administration and AAW Hassan Armed Forces Command and Staff College among others.

The statement said "the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai congratulates the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities".

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy Board weekend approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

A breakdown of the promotion list released showed that 65 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai, Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The newly promoted Commodores are Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba and Pakiribo Anabraba.

Others are Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji and Mohammed Dahiru.

Others are Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.

The statement issued by Navy Spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun said "the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR".