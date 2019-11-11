Nigeria Must Prepare for Post-Oil Economy Now, Says Kwara Governor

11 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called for adequate preparation for Nigeria to survive in the post-oil years which he said could be nearer than expected. He, therefore called for urgent paradigm shift to technical education, agriculture and enterprise.

Abdulrasaq stated this in Ilorin during the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin, the state capital.

About 3,000 students of the institution that cut across National Diploma and Higher National Diploma graduated at the event.

According to him, "The whole world is preparing for post-oil years and this means we must consciously wean ourselves off the unhelpful addiction to the oil wealth."

He said, "We must promote skills acquisition, agribusiness, and enterprise".

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, governor Abdulrasaq however described as lacking depth earlier suggestions that Nigeria should scrap Polytechnic education, saying that the coming post oil years open the window for institutions offering technical education to redirect the country to the path of sustainable growth and self-reliance.

"Kwara under us will promote agribusiness, skills acquisition, private initiatives and local technological inventions," he said.

"Among other plans, the ongoing process to renovate the Kwara State Library, equip it with fast internet facilities for e-learning, and make it the launchpad for our innovation hub is a step in this direction and we will follow it through, God willing.

"We will support technological inventions, especially from our own institutions, that would help to strengthen our agricultural value chain".

He noted further that, "This message is for the Kwara State Polytechnic and other technical institutions as it is for the lucky graduands. Dear graduands, I want you to imagine a future without petrol dollars or a future where robots would take over most of the jobs now handled by humans.

"This is why the entrepreneurial and technical skills you are taught here are very important. We are headed to a time when the 9-5 job cycle will either go out of fashion or would not be able to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

"So, I appeal to you to buckle down as you get set to face the world outside of the four walls of your schools. I urge you to consider becoming job providers rather than job seekers."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.