Uganda Airlines Mombasa Flights Start Next Week

8 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Business Daily

Uganda Airlines is set to make its maiden direct flight from Entebbe to Mombasa next week, a move authorities are banking on to help boost trade and tourism between Kenya and the neighbouring country.

The carrier's Bombardier aircraft is expected to touch down at Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm, making it the seventh destination since it resumed operations in August 27 this year.

Uganda Airlines will fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline says the one-hour 50-minute trips will target tourists and Ugandan traders who depend on the port of Mombasa to do business since most of the country's imports pass through the port.

"We expect to make first flight on Monday next week with 76 passengers on board. We are working with different stakeholders including the Kenya Tourism Board, hoteliers and travelling agents to ensure the airline rules the skies," Uganda Airlines sales manager Kenya Lenny Malasi said.

Initially, promotional tickets will cost about Sh20,000 ($200) one-way after which ticket prices will depend on demand.

The carrier says it plans to increase the flights per week in the next three months.

"We are flying to Nairobi, Dar es Salam, Juba, Mogadishu, Bujumbura and Kilimanjaro. We hope to increase our number of flights per week in such towns in the near future," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.