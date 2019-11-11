East Africa: Pope Wants to Visit South Sudan in 2020

11 November 2019
Cape Town — Pope Francis has invited the faithful to pray for South Sudan - and says he wants to visit the country in 2020.

Vatican News reports that the Pope was speaking during the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square in Rome. He said he wished to renew his invitation “to all those involved in the national political process to seek what unites and to overcome what divides, in a spirit of true brotherhood".

The Pontiff said "the South Sudanese people have suffered too much in recent years and look forward with great hope to a better future, especially the definitive end of conflicts and lasting peace. I therefore urge those responsible to continue, tirelessly, with their commitment to an inclusive dialogue in the search for consensus for the good of the nation.”

Reuters reports that a trip by Francis to South Sudan, which is predominantly Christian, had been tentatively scheduled for 2017 but had to be canceled because of political instability and poor security.

