Tanzania: Eight Nations Head to Dar for Afrobasket Qualifiers

ALL is set for Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) to host another international basketball tournament in Dar es Salaam before the end of this year.

This time around, it will be preliminary matches of qualifiers for Afrobasket Championship that will involve men's national teams from eight African countries.

The tournament, according to TBF President will be staged from December 11th to 15th in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) president, Phares Magesa said in Dar es Salaam this week that preparation for the event has been going on well and is venue, the National Indoor stadium is in a good shape.

The event comes just a month after TBF successful organised and staged the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) Group D qualifier for men's, and FIBA Zone V Basketball Club Championship for Women.

Magesa said eight countries have already confirmed to come to Dar es Salaam for the event.

He named the countries coming for Afrobasket Preliminaries as Kenya, Eritrea, South Sudan, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan and the host Tanzania.

However, Magesa added by yesterday there were only five countries that confirmed participation. He stressed that TBF will unveil the national team coaches who will be tasked to select a strong squad for the competition.

The National Basketball League (NBL) that climaxed yesterday at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam is among competitions the federation will use to identify quality players for Afrobasket assignment.

The later evening NBL final between the defending champions JKT and Savio was expected to decide who will represent Tanzania in next year's Basketball Africa League (BAL).

JKT, who represented the country in the first edition of Africa Basketball League, have advanced to the second round whose matches will be staged in Kigali, Rwanda from December 17th to 22nd.

They will battle it out in the East Zone Group H with hosts Patriots BBC (Rwanda), CITY Oilers (Uganda), Ferroviario Maputo (Mozambique), G.N.B.C (Madagascar), K.P.A (Kenya), UNZA Pacers (Zambia), Cobra Sport (South Sudan) for three final slots.