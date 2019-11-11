Tanzania: Traders Sensitised On Business Best Practices

10 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Association of Accountants (TAA) recently organised a one-day consultation and education forum countrywide represented by zones to enlighten businesspeople on how to do business professionally.

At the forum different financial institutions, including KCB Bank, Finca Micro Finance Bank as well as Information Development Services (IDS) and TAA staff, dwelt on how the traders could do business, pay tax and still get profit.

Attended by TAA accountants, auditors as and other professionals from various sectors of the economy, experts met traders in Dar es Salaam (Coast Zone), Mbeya (Southern Zone), Kilimanjaro (Northern Zone) and Mwanza (Lake Zone) to sensitise them on how to improve their businesses in modern ways.

At the IDS pavilion, their staff Albert Matungwa noted that tax payment, auditing and reporting were basic things a trader ought to know while running a business.

"Many traders still do not keep records and are not educated on tax payment which in turn make the majority to survive in business by chance and fate," he said.

When reached for comment, Watumishi Housing member of staff Irene Kasanda tipped the traders to also buy already built houses, which any Tanzanian had a right to own in prime areas reached by road.

However, during the forum members of the public were informed that membership to TAA was open to all professional and semiprofessional accountants, accounting and auditing firms, accountancy training and institutions, students' associations and professional associations in the country.

