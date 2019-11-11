South Africa: IRR Cries Foul Over Gauteng Department of Education's Irregular Expenditure

11 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

The Institute of Race Relations says the Gauteng Department of Education's new curriculum lessons website lacks privacy and data integrity protocols. This information is contained in a complaint that the institute submitted to the public protector asking that her office probe alleged maladministration and mismanagement of resources in the department.

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says an overview analysis of the Gauteng Education Department's curriculum lessons website conducted by members of the public revealed several shortcomings, signalling substandard development and further raising the suspicion that there might have been inefficient spending and maladministration of resources.

"Among these is the website's lack of HTTPS protocol in service of privacy and data integrity, layout elements indicating usage of an open-source and free learning management system, and antiquated open-source platform web server software," reads a letter submitted to the public protector's office by the IRR.

The website was officially launched on 11 October and includes, among other features, digital lessons, teacher guides and multimedia content. Parents can also sample their children's tests and exams, and the system will grade them.

