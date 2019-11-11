Tanzania: Police Gun Down Three Suspected Bandits, Recover AK47

10 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

POLICE in Tarime- Rorya Special Regional Zone have gunned down three suspected bandits, recovering an AK47, home-made gun and some rounds of ammunition.

The law enforcers overpowered the suspected gangsters in an exchange of fire that lasted for some minutes.

One of the suspects died at the scene of the incident, which occurred on Thursday night at Shirati in Rorya District.

Two others died later, according to the Regional Police Commander (RPC) Henry Mwaibambe.

"It was not an easy task. About 60 bullets were fired at the scene and it was a huge battle but no police officer was hurt," he told reporters here yesterday, hinting that about five heavily armed suspected gangsters are believed to have been involved in the crime.

He said police officers were tipped of a planned raid at a home located at Obwere in Shirati.

One of the deceased was caught on Friday at Tarime bus stand trying to escape in critical condition, the regional police chief said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as John Marwa Getari and Gesanta Chacha Matinde, both Tarime residents.

The bodies of all deceased, including the unidentified, have been preserved at Shirati hospital mortuary, he said, adding: "We are now looking for the two missing assailants and one short gun."

Meanwhile, Commander Mwaibambe said a Rorya resident Juma Okora has committed suicide, leaving behind numerous messages, with one urging his relatives and close friends to play football instead of feeling sad about his demise.

