South Africa: Prasa Remains in a Critical State, but the War Room Is Yielding Results

10 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Fikile Mbalula

Turning around an entity as massive as Prasa requires a multi-pronged approach where the various elements of the strategy converge at a particular point. The War Room is one of these elements. When it comes to assessing results, it is time that cynics in the media examined the numbers instead of choosing a narrative that fits their sensational posturing.

Last week we visited the Prasa War Room to take stock of the progress towards the realisation of its mandate. Since its inception, the director-general of the department, Alec Moemi, has worked closely with the management and board of Prasa to direct the effort and meticulously unravel the blockages that hinder progress.

The process has been painstaking and has met serious resistance from those who continue to benefit from the state of chaos and paralysis that has characterised the public entity in recent years. When I initiated this intervention, I was under no illusion about the magnitude of the task at hand. Turning around an entity as massive as Prasa requires a multi-pronged approach where the various elements of the strategy converge at a particular point. The War Room is one of these elements. The Daily Maverick in its caricature of...

