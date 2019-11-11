South Africa: Nine More Arrested Following De Doorns Truck Looting, 53 TVs Recovered

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Nine suspects have been arrested and 53 LED TVs recovered during weekend raids following a community protest in De Doorns that saw protesters taking to the nearby N1 highway, attacking and looting passing vehicles on Thursday.

The protest led to the closure of the N1 between Touws River and De Doorns in the Cape Winelands on Thursday after two trucks came under attack and a consignment of goods looted, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Scenes of locals carrying large boxes containing TVs from one truck and an assortment of condiments from another were captured in videos and pictures circulated on social media platforms.

"Police teams, including detectives, promptly embarked on door-to-door raids in search of the stolen property. The police searches continued until Saturday. Nine suspects between the ages of 21 and 42 were arrested and some stolen property recovered in the raids," Potelwa said.

While the stretch of the N1 remains closed, local police including public order police are monitoring the area for flare-ups.

All nine arrested suspects are expected to appear in court in Worcester on charges of theft and one for public violence.

"The SAPS in the Western Cape recognises the right of individuals to protest; however, communities are urged to conduct action within the parameters of the law. Failure to abide by the law will have dire consequences," Potelwa said.

An additional seven people were arrested on Thursday, News24 reported.

One of the trucks belonged to the Buonadonna Group, who spoke to News24 on Thursday saying its truck had been stripped bare: "They took everything. All the smart televisions, and they also started vandalising the truck," said Amica Buonadonna.

Batteries were stripped, so too were fuse boxes, cameras and electronics.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.