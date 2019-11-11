South Africa: PE Out in Full Force and Gale Force to Welcome Springbok Heroes

analysis

Thousands of people arrived at the Port Elizabeth International Airport to welcome the Springboks on the second last stop of their victory tour on Saturday afternoon and not even a flight delay of about 30 minutes could dampen their high spirits. But it was the little group standing quietly in the corner of the crowd, right in front, proudly displaying their rugby club's flag that caught the attention.

Thousands wait for the victorious Springbok rugby team at Port Elizabeth Airport on Saturday. Photo by Mike Holmes.

They arrived at 3 pm. Almost two hours before the Springboks were scheduled to land at Port Elizabeth International Airport.

They carefully put on their rugby shirts, proudly displaying the flag of the African Bombers Rugby Club.

Members of Siya Kolisi's former rugby club, the African Bombers, stood for hours waiting just to see him "come home." Photo by Mike Holmes

"It is Siya's club," Mlangovuyo Mchatha, 14, said. "We just want to welcome him home."

The African Bombers Rugby Club was the club where Kolisi first played as a youngster.

As others dance, sang and ran around they stood still with their flag. Eager to see him.

"We just want to see him,"...