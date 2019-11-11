South Africa: To Prosecute or Not to Prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba, That Is the Question

11 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

South Africa will soon have to decide whether Nomgcobo Jiba and people like her should face any consequences for the role they played during the State Capture era.

Last week, the former deputy head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, told Parliament she was not going to fight the process to formally remove her. She has now accepted her fate and will not try to keep her job after being removed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While Jiba has been seen by many as largely responsible for what happened at the NPA during the Zuma years, there are many others accused of allowing corruption on a massive scale to continue for so many years and worse, being corrupt themselves. A question South Africa will soon face is whether she, and people like her, should face any consequences for the role they played during the State Capture era.

Jiba has not been convicted of any crime and does not face any formal charges, until now. And yet the case against her is strong, as is the argument that she did much wrong and damaged our society - and the NPA itself has much evidence to back this up.

Whenever...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

