Kenya: Kebs Recalls Five Maize Meal Brands Over High Aflatoxin Levels

9 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The Kenya Bureau of Standard has suspended five maize flour brands from the market citing high levels of aflatoxin.

In a statement released Saturday, KEBS says Dola Maize Meal, Kifaru Maize Meal, Starehe Maize Meal, 210 Maize Meal, Jembe Maize Meal have been suspended following several tests done by the regulator.

"Following consistent market surveillance and testing, it has been established that the brands have not made the cut because their levels of aflatoxin are higher than the maximum limit allowed by relevant Kenya Standards," reads the statement.

KEBS has also instructed the manufacturers to discontinue manufacturing and recall them from the market while instituting corrective neasures.

KEBS has also seized a number of these products and instructed supermarkets countrywide to remove them from their shelves.

The statutory body has vowed to continue undertaking market surveillance and factory inspections.

"Substandard products found will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner in addition to any other legal action as provided under the law including alerting the public," said KEBS.

The deferment comes five days later after the regulator halted the selling and consumption of 7 peanut butter brands over aflatoxin contamination.

The products affected include Nuteez peanut butter, True nuts, Fressy, Supa meal, Sue's Naturals, Zesta and Nutty.

Aflatoxins are said to cause acute poisonous effects in humans and lead to diseases such as aflatoxicosis, in livestock, domestic animals and humans.

