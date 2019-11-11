Kenya: WFP Airlifts Food Aid to Areas Cut Off By Floods

Nairobi — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) assisted the government of Kenya to air lift relief food and supplies to areas cut off by widespread flooding, Saturday.

This was in response to a formal request by the government which is facing a serious challenge in delivering assistance to affected areas due to access limitations.

WFP deployed a Mi-8 helicopter to deliver life-saving assistance to families in the Northeast parts of the country affected by heavy floods which have destroyed bridges and cut off major roads claiming 38 lives, displaced 11,700 families and killed more than 10,000 animals according to government statistics.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinat Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, said they requested WFP to mobilize a high-capacity helicopter to enable them continue with transportation of relief food and supplies to populations affected by floods.

"While we have allocated relief supplies to meet the needs of families affected by flooding, we face a serious challenge in delivering them because of access constraints," said Wamalwa.

WFP Country Director and Representative Annalisa Conte said, "The Kenyan Government is taking a strong lead in reaching people whose lives have been affected by the floods."

Conte promise to continue mobilize aviation services to support Government relief efforts and ensure timely delivery of life-saving support to affected areas.