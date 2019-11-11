Kenya: WFP Airlifts Food Aid to Areas Cut Off By Floods

9 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Maya Aluel

Nairobi — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) assisted the government of Kenya to air lift relief food and supplies to areas cut off by widespread flooding, Saturday.

This was in response to a formal request by the government which is facing a serious challenge in delivering assistance to affected areas due to access limitations.

WFP deployed a Mi-8 helicopter to deliver life-saving assistance to families in the Northeast parts of the country affected by heavy floods which have destroyed bridges and cut off major roads claiming 38 lives, displaced 11,700 families and killed more than 10,000 animals according to government statistics.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinat Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, said they requested WFP to mobilize a high-capacity helicopter to enable them continue with transportation of relief food and supplies to populations affected by floods.

"While we have allocated relief supplies to meet the needs of families affected by flooding, we face a serious challenge in delivering them because of access constraints," said Wamalwa.

WFP Country Director and Representative Annalisa Conte said, "The Kenyan Government is taking a strong lead in reaching people whose lives have been affected by the floods."

Conte promise to continue mobilize aviation services to support Government relief efforts and ensure timely delivery of life-saving support to affected areas.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Environment
International Organisations
Climate
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.