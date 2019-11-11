Kenya: Kalekye Mumo Hospitalised

9 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Media personality Kalekye Mumo has been hospitalised.

Kalekye revealed that she has been under the weather for three days but is on the road to recovery. On Saturday, she shared a short video of herself in her hospital room clad in hospital gown.

"Super homesick aki... . is they just let me go home?" she posted.

Super home sick aki... . is they just let me go home? pic.twitter.com/UpdWgWbHOL

- Kalekye Mumo (@KalekyeMumo) November 9, 2019

It is not yet clear what she is ailing from but Kalekye said it has been a rough couple of days for her even though her body was finally rebooting and returning to normal.

View this post on Instagram

Prayers up for @kalekyemumo as she is admitted in hospital.

A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

"I have been under the weather and I know you have been wondering why I have been quiet. When you are sick, you are sick," Kalekye said.

On her Instagram page, she asked her fans to pray for her as she also prays for those who are ailing.

"We fall, we break, we fail, but then we rise, we heal, we overcome ✨ Praying for healing over everyone who needs it, me included 💕 ," she posted.

View this post on Instagram

We fall, we break, we fail, but then we rise, we heal, we overcome ✨ Praying for healing over everyone who needs it, me included 💕 Subscribe to the #KMnetwork link in my bio Dress: @stylebyneomi Styled by: @glam_by_cess

A post shared by kalekye mumo (@kalekyemumo) on Nov 8, 2019 at 4:06am PST

