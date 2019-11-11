Kenya: Kalekye Mumo Hospitalised

Media personality Kalekye Mumo has been hospitalised.

Kalekye revealed that she has been under the weather for three days but is on the road to recovery. On Saturday, she shared a short video of herself in her hospital room clad in hospital gown.

"Super homesick aki... . is they just let me go home?" she posted.

It is not yet clear what she is ailing from but Kalekye said it has been a rough couple of days for her even though her body was finally rebooting and returning to normal.

"I have been under the weather and I know you have been wondering why I have been quiet. When you are sick, you are sick," Kalekye said.

On her Instagram page, she asked her fans to pray for her as she also prays for those who are ailing.

"We fall, we break, we fail, but then we rise, we heal, we overcome ✨ Praying for healing over everyone who needs it, me included 💕 ," she posted.

