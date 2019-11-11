Kenya: Sonko's Post Supporting Cheating Husbands Elicits Heated Debate

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is at it again. And this time, it is not about one of his many wild rants against local media over reports of his summons at the Integrity Centre.

It is about his perspective about women and intimate relationships, where he apparently justifies philandering by husbands.

The disputatious governor took to his Facebook account on Saturday where he shared his views in a long post. The governor sought to justify why it was alright for men to be Casanovas but it was not okay for women to cheat in their relationships.

The county boss held that it was possible for a man to be unfaithful to his woman and still love her but not the other way round.

"According to Boog A man can cheat on his woman and still love her but a woman cannot cheat on her man and still love him. I say this because while men do not have sex with emotions, women can't have sex without attaching emotions to it. This is the reason men simply need a place to have sex while women need a reason to have sex," he wrote.

DIVORCE

He further argues that wives who divorced their wayward husbands were actually the ones dishing it out since a loyal woman would never sue her man for divorce.

"Most women who take their husbands to court for divorce are those that cheat on their men. A non cheating woman would most likely never take her husband to court for divorce, unless the man exceedingly abuses her physically and emotionally to the point of killing her. A man would cheat but still love and respect his wife, but the opposite is true with cheating women. Once your wife starts sleeping with other men/man, just know that your death is near, he opined.

The governor's remarks drew immense reaction with majority of men applauding him.

"And God says women are weak! Strong men are polygamous in nature if the Bible is anything to go by. Every woman loves a strong man whether married or not. So if your husband got a lot of them out there, you are married to a very strong man. Very strong!" Said Steve Kichi.

CHEATING

"... cheating is for strong men as convincing that lady that you're only interested to use her it's not a joke. Anyway cheating has been there and it would be there... "said John

However, incensed women trashed the post reminding Sonko that women were still a mystery to men arguing that men who cheated on their women were weakling and did not have respects for their lovers.

"The book "understanding women" they say is barely on the preface.., scholars have barely got even to the introduction... don't be too sure... careful," wrote Jaber Min Casey

"Cheating men are weak, even their kids know it coz* they feel the emptiness* in their fathers, That's why they die early," offered Grasha Ndung.

"You haven't met some of us yet... we don't catch feelings we only catch flights," said Mwanaisha Mkeghe.

Sonko, however, offered a disclaimer towards the end saying he had just copied the post as he was not well acquainted with matters relationships.