South Africa: Join the Boks in Cape Town On Their Last Victory Parade Leg (Route Maps)

10 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks' marathon Rugby World Cup 2019 victory tour, which has taken them around the country over the past five days, concludes in Cape Town on Monday.

This is the last chance to see the newly crowned world champions as they say thank you to South Africa for the unwavering support and outpouring of love and affection since Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Yokohama eight days ago.

The Boks famously beat England 32-12 in the final last week and joined New Zealand as three-time RWC winners. Siya Kolisi became the first black player to lift the trophy, while the Boks cemented their place as the first team to lose a Pool match before winning the title.

The Springboks were also the first team to win the Rugby Championship (and its predecessor the Tri-Nations) in the same year as winning the World Cup. They ended the year ranked number one on World Rugby's official ranking.

So far, the Springboks' victory tour has taken them through Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, including Kolisi's hometown of Zwide.

On Monday the parade will move through Cape Town's centre, starting at City Hall, before heading out to Langa...

