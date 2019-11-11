Tanzania: Tanganyika Law Society (Tls) Chips in Term Limit Case

Dar es Salaam — Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has become the latest body seeking to be enjoined in the presidential term limit case at the High Court.

The case was opened by a farmer, Patrick Dezydelius Mgoya, who is challenging the constitutional basis for setting the term limit.

TLS has made an application to the court in a private application as a respondent with interest in the matter. ACT-Wazalendo party was the first applicant whose application was admitted recently in the same case.

The legal body's application, which was presented to the High Court on October 30, and registered on November 5, has been set for hearing tomorrow morning by High Court Judge, Benhaji Masoud.

The affidavit of TLS's Deputy President Mpale Mpoki details their right to protect and assist the public in legal matters that affect the enactments and enforcement of laws in the country.

"The case opened by the first respondent has public interests hence its outcome may have effects on the public. The applicant (TLS) will be affected by the outcome of the named case," says Mpoki in his affidavit.

Mpoki has insisted that if TLS is not enjoined in the case, it will be denied its right of being heard, which is its fundamental right.