Tanzania: Tanganyika Law Society (Tls) Chips in Term Limit Case

10 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By James Magai

Dar es Salaam — Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has become the latest body seeking to be enjoined in the presidential term limit case at the High Court.

The case was opened by a farmer, Patrick Dezydelius Mgoya, who is challenging the constitutional basis for setting the term limit.

TLS has made an application to the court in a private application as a respondent with interest in the matter. ACT-Wazalendo party was the first applicant whose application was admitted recently in the same case.

The legal body's application, which was presented to the High Court on October 30, and registered on November 5, has been set for hearing tomorrow morning by High Court Judge, Benhaji Masoud.

The affidavit of TLS's Deputy President Mpale Mpoki details their right to protect and assist the public in legal matters that affect the enactments and enforcement of laws in the country.

"The case opened by the first respondent has public interests hence its outcome may have effects on the public. The applicant (TLS) will be affected by the outcome of the named case," says Mpoki in his affidavit.

Also Read

We'll not call off civic elections, says Tanzania government

'Maladies caused by tobacco alarming'

Flight delays a problem: Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL)

EAC economies' debt scare

Mpoki has insisted that if TLS is not enjoined in the case, it will be denied its right of being heard, which is its fundamental right.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.