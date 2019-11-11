South Africa: 'I Just Want to Hold Cheslin for a Couple of Seconds' - Bok Speedster's Dad Hopes to Make Most of Week Together

Rugby World Cup final try scorer Cheslin Kolbe's father Andrew says he hopes to make the most of this week with his son.

Kolbe is scheduled to fly back to France, where he dazzles on the wing for rugby club Toulouse, on Friday.

"I just want to hold Cheslin for a couple of seconds... He doesn't belong to us anymore, he belongs to God and the rest of South Africa," said his dad.

"I hope he's going to spend a day with me," the proud father said at Cape Town International Airport as he waited for his son and the rest of the Springboks to touch down from Port Elizabeth.

The airport was abuzz on Sunday as South Africans waited for the Boks, who will wrap up their Champions Tour in Cape Town on Monday.

The Boks beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final last Saturday, capturing the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time, following victories in 1995 and 2007.

The win has been hailed in some quarters as the Boks' most significant of the three. The 1995 "Madiba magic"-inspired triumph was true fairytale, while 12 years later in 2007 the Boks were seen as re-establishing their status as a powerhouse of the sport.

But the 2019 World Cup winning team can boast something neither of the two preceding championship-winning groups can - being the most representative to lift the trophy.

And many of the squad's rags-to-riches stories have been well-documented since that crowning night in Japan last week.

Kolbe is one of those who may not have made it to rugby's grandest stage, having once been labelled as "too small for Test rugby", but, with coach Rassie Erasmus having picked him for what he can do - remember that side step that sent England captain Owen Farrell pickpocketing himself - rather than what he can't, the speedster has risen to the occasion.

"As the Kolbe family, we appreciate all the love and support," said the speedster's dad.

"It's unbelievable. As a parent, you're proud. We have to appreciate this moment.

"All the glory to God," he concluded.

The Boks began their trophy parade on in Gauteng last week and routes included Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth.

Source: News24