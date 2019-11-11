South Africa: Disaster Management Teams On Standby As Heavy Storms Predicted for KZN

10 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert following reports of severe thunderstorms, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said on Sunday.

He said teams were placed on alert after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicated a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding in large parts of the province.

"This warning comes at a time when the province recently lost four lives in a lightning strike in Mkhuze in northern KZN," said the MEC.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be cautious as bad weather still poses "a serious danger to communities".

"Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in our teams' ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise," he said.

He further urged residents to be cautious, "especially motorists and pedestrians".

"Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning," said Hlomuka.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.