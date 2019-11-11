Namibia: Twelve Escape From Custody, Three Rearrested

10 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

TWELVE inmates escaped from the Menias Brian Libuto Police Station's holding cells in Kongola on Friday around 18h00 after they allegedly overpowered a police officer on duty.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali said two inmates were rearrested immediately on Friday before they could climb over the fence of the police station, while another was arrested yesterday morning.

The escapees that were not rearrested are Zambian nationals Kwingi Lika Coster, Mabote Mabote, Simasiku Ngatera and Lubinda Kayoka. The Namibian escapees are Poniso Kushakula, Ndozi Ndozi, Sepiso Evans, Muatuli George and Namabonga Namabonga.

"Nine escapees are still at large and the public is hereby urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons to the police. They should avoid arresting them on their own as these men are very dangerous," Sitali cautioned.

Investigations are underway. - Nampa

