Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi reviews with IFC investment opportunities in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi has reviewed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, investment opportunities in Sudan in various fields.

This came during an expanded meeting with the International Finance Corporation delegation headed by the Country Director for Sudan and South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti Sheikh Omar Sela, in the presence of Adama Kilopali, Resident Representative of the World Bank in Khartoum. Dr. Al-Badawi pointed out to their intent to raise the added value of the irrigated and rain-fed agriculture and other sectors, referring to the desire of Arab investors to invest in Sudan, stressing that investment in Sudan achieves the common goals between the two parties. Dr. Al-Badawi revealed that a number of projects have been studied and ready for investment, including the new Khartoum Airport and slaughterhouses in West Kordofan, in addition to the cultivation of oil grains, peanuts and sesame and their manufacture to create added value to provide foreign exchange.

For his part, Sheikh Omar Sela pledged to help Sudan with all kinds of assistance that fall under the responsibility of the IFC, including technical assistance and attraction of foreign investors to Sudan by conducting studies that ensure the reduction of investment risks, pointing to his help in improving the business environment in line with the successful experiences in other countries. The Country Director said that IFC would establish an integrated team to work with Sudan, welcoming the readiness of Sudan of the proposed projects for investment.