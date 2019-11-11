Sudan: Al-Mahdi urges sweeping and accountability of those who destroyed Gezira Scheme

10 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Madani — The Leader of the National Umma Party, Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi has affirmed that the issue of Gezira Scheme requires sweeping of all its leaderships, accountability of those who destroyed it, abolishing all the laws introduced by the defunct regime and finding a new law to govern the modern systems between the scheme and the farmers' trade union in a true democracy.

Addressing the major political symposium in Al-Haj Abdullah city at southern Gezira as part of his visit to Gezira State, Al-Mahdi reiterated the commitment of Al-Ansar masses to guard the revolution, build the nation and confront all the conspirators, adding that the intrigue surrounds the homeland in all its parts. Al-Mahdi touched on the challenges of the transitional period and the international community's obligations towards Sudan, listing the meanings and significance of the celebration of the Prophet Mohamed's (Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) birthday.

Read the original article on SNA.

