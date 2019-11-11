Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Workers Cry Foul Over Unpaid Dues

11 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Construction workers who were hired to rebuilt classroom blocks and other structures destroyed by the Cyclone Idai disaster in March this year are up in arms with government which has failed to pay them for their services.

The harsh tropical storm barrelled through Chimanimani and Chipinge areas demolishing infrastructure, property and causing massive death and environment damage.

It was declared a national disaster by government with over 300 people killed while hundreds are still unaccounted for.

Following the catastrophe, government in April engaged the department of public works to build classroom blocks, toilets and teachers' cottages to replace the destroyed infrastructure.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, a worker who formed part of the group in Chimanimani said government has dumped them after ordering a halt in construction in July.

Said the disgruntled worker, "We worked daily in our village schools, constructing Blair toilets, classroom blocks and teachers' houses. Work was daily; no weekend or public holidays.

"We signed contracts but in July 2019, work stopped abruptly. To date, we have not received any payment."

The builder added that when they tried to engage authorities on the matter, they were referred to several provincial offices where they got no assistance.

"No office responds satisfactorily. They keep shifting positions; referring us to different offices like Provincial Administrator; next it's to Provincial Education Officer, next they say it's Provincial Public Works director Manicaland.

"I am owed RTGS$2000. Each school in the district had 10 casual workers reporting to permanent employees, artisan builders who also reported to the Public Works Director in Manicaland."

Reached for a comment, Manicaland Provincial Administrator, Edgar Seenza confirmed the construction workers had not been paid as government did not have the money at the time but the payments were now being processed.

"We had not received funding but last week, we received it to cover all those costs including Travel & Subsistence (T&S) for all workers both casual and government officers.

"Paperwork to pay them is now being done at my office and they are being paid in batches as they cannot all be paid in one day and we must make sure we follow the necessary documentation as is required by government."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Labour
Construction
Climate
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.