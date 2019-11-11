Nigeria: Rangers, Enyimba to Know CAF Confed Cup Opponents Tuesday

11 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The two Nigerian clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup will on Tuesday know who their opponents will be. The draw for the group phase of the competition will take place on Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The 16 qualified teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each for the group phase of the second-tier club championship.

The teams are Al Masry, Pyramids (Egypt), HUSA, RS Berkane (Morocco), Enyimba, Rangers (Nigeria), Paradou (Algeria), ESAE (Benin), San Pedro (Cote d'Ivoire), Motema Pembe (DR Congo), Horoya (Guinea), Al Nasr (Libya), Djoliba (Mali), Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Bidvest Wits (South Africa) and Zanaco (Zambia)

