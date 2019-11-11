Sudan: Trend to allocate 1% of mining revenues to production areas

10 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Adel Ali Ibrahim has said his ministry would soon allocate 1% of the revenues of mining companies to the communities where the concession is located.

The minister said, in statement to the press on Sunday, that his ministry would soon allocate this percentage for the benefit of the communities surrounding production areas to contribute to the health, education and environmental sanitation projects.

The minister revealed that the implementation of this decision would begin in the state of South Kordofan to be a model for the rest of the states, particularlyTalodi Locality, pointing to the formation of a committee from the local community to provide services to the area, pointing out that the coming period will see field visits to all mining areas to stand on the ground on everything going on in this sector, revealing that the kick off will be at South Kordofan State. It is noteworthy that the minister visited a number of people injured in the recent events of Talodi who are receiving treatment in Khartoum hospitals

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

