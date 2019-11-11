South Africa: Rolene Strauss Excitedly Reveals Her Baby's Gender, and It's A...

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Graye Morkel

Cape Town — Former Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss has revealed at this year's Pink Polo that she is expecting a baby boy.

Rolene will be hosting the event alongside Nico Panagio.

The former Miss World announced earlier this week that she would be revealing the gender of her baby at the Pink Polo. She said that she would wear a pink belt if she were to be expecting a girl and blue for a boy.

Rolene unveiled to the public that she was expecting a baby boy, as she stepped out of a helicopter at Val de Vie Estate in Paarl, Cape Town.

This will be Rolene's second child. She and her husband D'Niel have a two-year-old son together, whose name has not been announced to the media.

The expectant mother announced in August that she would welcome her second child.

She broke the exciting news on her YouTube channel.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

