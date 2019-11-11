Kenya: DP Reassures Clergy Over 'Gay Agenda' At Population Forum

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday avoided election politics and waded into the debate on the upcoming International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD+25).

He said Kenya would not entertain any gay agenda in the conference to be held in Nairobi this week.

The DP said Kenya will host the population conference "but will not accept practices that are in conflict with our culture".

Speaking at Covenant Church International, Enkongu Enkare, Naroosura location, in Narok County, DP Ruto reiterated Kenya's stand to protect cultural norms by not allowing any practices that will be seen to devalue the country's culture and religions.

The DP was attending the ordination of Bishop Simon Simpai and Assistant Bishop Chris Kosencha, where the upcoming ICPD+25 dominated discussions. The clerics later issued a statement on the issue.

IMMORALITY

Led by consecrating Bishop Kepha Omae of Redeemed Gospel Church and Bishop Peter ole Nakula, the chairman of the Narok Pastors Association, they said they were unhappy about different aspects of the conference and feared it would be used to rubber-stamp motives that are not acceptable to African culture.

They said they were deeply sceptical of the real purpose of the conference whereas the summit has been sold as a critical forum to discuss issues on population development and control.

"What we are being told in the open is not true, it's a mere facade for entrenching unacceptable practices into national and international laws," said Bishop Omar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya External Relations Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The clerics are of the opinion that several of the commitments to be adopted at the controversial conference will advance abortion, homosexuality and other "immoral" practices.

JUBILEE PROMISES

But DP Ruto termed the claims as mere propaganda and assured religious leaders that the government would not allow anything that would go against the morals and religions of Kenyans.

"But on things that do not conform with our cultures and religion, we will firmly reject," he reiterated.

The DP told residents that the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to Kenyans, with roads, water and electricity at the top of the agenda.

He said Narok County will benefit from 350 kilometres of roads that now under construction.

He added that three technical institutes have already been commissioned. "We are focusing on building three mega dams in the county in the next financial year at a cost of Sh10 billion, and we have also targeted rural electrification with Sh1.5 billion set aside next year," said Mr Ruto.

Narok Woman Representative Soipan Kudate urged the church to set a good example and lead Kenyans towards peace and tolerance after what was witnessed in the Kibra by-election.