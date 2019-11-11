South Africa: Home Affairs Relaxes Travel Requirements for Child Tourists

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.

The waiver has been applicable since 8 November 2019 - after the Minister's signature.

"This improvement in our admissions policy builds on the work the department has been doing to contribute to economic growth and investment.

"As of [8 November 2019], foreign children can enter and depart the country without being required to provide birth certificates, consent letters and other supporting documents relating to proof of parentage," Motsoaledi said.

The Department of Home Affairs has communicated the changes to immigration officials at all ports of entry and to the airline and maritime industries.

South African children are still required to provide supporting documents, in line with the requirements of the Children's Act. The same applies to unaccompanied foreign children.

Foreign children who require a visa for South Africa do not need to carry the supporting documents for inspection at a port of entry since these would be processed together with their visa applications.

"It is significant that we have completed the policy changes in the week in which President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the second Investment Conference.

"We anticipate that this change will have a positive impact on tourism as we approach the holiday season," Motsoaledi said.