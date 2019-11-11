South Africa: Made in Chatsworth - a Valuable Addition to the 'Kasi Life' Biography

10 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Imraan Buccus

Kiru Naidoo's irreverent style is in the form of short vignettes and is best read as a social and political commentary of the Indian South African experience.

The "kasi life" biography of place peppered with personal memoir is a literary genre in its own right. Originally pioneered by Es'kia Mphahlele in Down Second Avenue and Ronnie Govender in his Cato Manor Stories, the latest addition to this growing body of literature is Kiru Naidoo's Made in Chatsworth from the stable of Durban heritage publisher MicroMega.

At 300-plus pages and close to 50,000 words, the book is a deceptively easy read laden with subtext. One may describe it as an unburdening narrative where the writer shifts the weight of a tortured history of forced removals and "separate development" into a celebration of township life.

Blend into this healthy dashes of cutting humour of the type masterfully employed by Tom Sharpe as he gave short shrift to the foibles of apartheid in books like Riotous Assembly and one has a contemporary thought provoker.

The author tells of his place of birth in an authentic voice rather than township stories appropriated by outsiders. He writes in the introduction: "Cockneys claim their identity from...

