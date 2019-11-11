East Africa: 500 CEOs to Attend the East African Business Investment Summit

30 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — About 500 chief executive officers from the corporate bodies and firms are expected to attend a high level East African Business Investment Summit slated for Arusha end of next month.

Besides the CEOs, other participants will include the industry captains,women in business,small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and investors from the East African region and beyond.

The two-summit is scheduled to be held in on November 28th and 29th ahead of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit slated for November 30th.

The meeting, according to a statement from the EABC, is expected to will enable the delegates to get informed about the existing business opportunities in the region.

Representatives of the firms would also be enabled to showcase their products and services to potential customers, suppliers and distributors so as to increase sales to new potential export markets, among others.

According to Mr. Zephania Shaidi, EABC membership manager, the delegates would be informed on the latest policy and economic reforms in the EAC bloc and they will improve the ease of doing business.

"The event will bring together high level policy decision makers from East Africa and beyond.It is here they are expected to enter into business partnerships and strike joint ventures", he added.

Arusha-based EABC is an apex body of the private sector business associations and corporates in the region with an observer status to the EAC. It was established in 1997.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

