Tanzania Occupational Safety and Health Authority Scraps Four Charges, Fees to Manufacturers

30 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha) has removed five charges and fees as it implementing the Blueprint-a legal reforms framework aims to create good business environment.

Speaking during a meeting with Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), a health manager of Osha Jerome Materu said the fees are including that of workplace registration, costing between Sh50, 000 to Sh1.8 million with its registration form fee of Sh2, 000.

Again, the compliance fee of Sh200, 000 per annum, health consultancy charges of Sh450, 000 per hour per expert and penalty of Sh500, 000 when the company is found operating without firefighting equipment.

"We completely support the will of the government to implement the Blueprint. We believe that the removal of the charges and fees will easy the doing business environment," he said.

According to him, after a thorough assessment his organisation, Osha, discovered that the charges and fees were the bottlenecks to industrial investors.

"We removed the penalty of firefighting equipment because the task was overlapping with that of Fire Fighting Force," he said.

According to him, Osha will remain an adviser to the companies to have firefighting equipment and report the cases to the designated body.

Vice chairman of CTI Shabbir Zavery said the removal of the charges and fees will reduce operational costs and attract more investors.

