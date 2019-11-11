South Africa: Professor Lynette Denny to receive IACR Medal of Honour

Senior specialist in gynaecological oncology Prof Lynette Denny has won the SAMRC’s Gold Medal for her research in cervical cancer.

Professor Lynette Denny, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and head of the South African Medical Research Council's Gynaecological Cancer Research Centre, is set to receive the prestigious International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Medal of Honour.

One of two medals awarded each year, Professor Denny's award is in recognition of her remarkable work on cervical cancer prevention among disadvantaged communities. Prof Denny's work has previously been acknowledged through several prestigious international awards in the past.

The award will be made at the IARC Conference on Global Cancer on 9 June, where Professor Denny will also give a keynote address. The Agency has a long term commitment to research on cancer prevention, particularly in low and middle-income countries and the Conference will draw attention to these important areas where the evidence base for cancer control is still desperately lacking.

For further information on Prof Denny's work, read an interview with her following her appointment as head of the new South African Medical Research Council's Gynaecological Cancer Research Centre.