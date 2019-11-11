Malawi: Vendors Accuse Council for Failing to Enforce Bylaws On Minibus Operators

Karonga — Vendors operating in Karonga Depot have accused the district council for failure to enforce by-laws that prohibit minibus operators to park outside the depot.

Karonga Bus Depot Vendors Chairperson, Adolf Munyenyembe said non-compliance by some mini bus operators to park inside the depot has affected several small scale businesses that rely on transit customers.

Munyenyembe said it is now three months since they stopped paying market fees as one way of forcing the council to enforce the by-laws that were formulated some years ago.

"We will continue boycotting payment of market fees until the minibus operators stop parking outside the depot so that our businesses make profits," he said.

Commenting on the matter in a separate interview, Karonga District Council Chairperson, Ethel Mwanza said the council was doing its part to ensure everything was in good shape in the depot including those people conducting their businesses.

"I wonder why minibus operators are failing to use the depot. We have just finished maintaining the bus depot," she said.

However, Mwanza assured the vendors that very soon, the council would use the police to bring back minibus operators inside the depot as one way of bringing sanity around the town.