Tanzania: Magufuli in Fresh Order On Cashew Farmers Pay

2 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — For the umpteenth time, President John Magufuli yesterday instructed government institutions to release pending payment to cashewnut farmers for last year's season.

In his recent tour of the Southern region, the Head of State gave similar instructions.

It was not made clear why his orders had not been acted upon even as marketing of fresh crop this season opened last week.

In September the minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga announced in Dar es Salaam that the government owed farmers some Sh50 billion in outstanding claims for cashew deliveries.

In the last season the government locked out private buyers and assumed the responsibility, offering farmers Sh3300 per kilo of cashews, accusing the private players of underpaying the farmers.

However, it will soon run into cross wings as it could not secure quickly buyers for over 200,000 tonnes of cashews it had collected. According to the government, the crop was only recently sold for a price it did not divulge.

Complaints among farmers persist that the government is yet to pay them. This season, private players have been allowed back.

Yesterday President Magufuli directed the ministry for Finance to issue Sh40 billion to finalize farmers' payment.

A State House statement said Dr Magufuli issued the instruction while meeting officials from the ministry of Agriculture, regions, districts and government institutions dealing in cashew production and trade.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

"President Magufuli also instructed regional and district executives to ensure the money reached farmers and not otherwise. Also, he directed them to unsure only eligible farmers were paid."

He expressed dissatisfaction with officials in whose areas money was reportedly stolen through Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos).

The statement indicated Sh1.23 billion had been stolen, with Sh375 million recovered in Lindi region alone by PCCB.

Regarding cashew auctions, Dr Magufuli directed that bids be opened between 8am and 4pm to allow for transparency.

The first cashew nuts auctions took place on Thursday in Newala and Masasi towns with over 20,000 tonnes sold at between Sh2,409 and Sh2,559, a kilogramme, a drop of 24.7 per cent over the price offered by the government last year.

Today, Lindi Mwambao will hold another auction in Chiuta Village and tomorrow cashew auction will be held in Ruangwa under Ruangwa, Nachingwea and Liwale Cooperative Society (Runali).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pending Elections, Slow Reforms Raise Tensions in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.